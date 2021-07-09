Paul G Dover Sr., 65 of Leesburg, GA passed away on Thursday, July 8th 2021 at his residence after a long battle with advanced heart failure.
A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on July 18th 2021 at 195 Hank Drive Leesburg, GA 31763 at 1:00 PM.
His remains have been cremated with a memorial service to be held at Magnolia Cemetery in Meridian, MS on July 24th 2021 at 11:00 AM.
Born in Bakersfield, CA on June 14th, 1956. Paul grew up in Memphis, TN and later resided in Meridian, MS. After high school he joined the US Navy where he honorably served for 20 years as a Medical Corpsman. During his naval career he earned a: Meritorious Unit Commendation Humanitarian Service Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Overseas Service Medal. He especially enjoyed his tour of duty in Rota, Spain for three years.
After his retirement from the Navy in 1996, he went on to work as Civil Service at MCLB Branch Medical Clinic until September 2013.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Duncan Dover as well as his brother Mike Dover.
Survivors include: Wife: Jodi Dover of Leesburg, GA. Children: Paul G. Dover Jr., Patrick Sean Dover (Chrissy), Nichole Floyd Graham (Ryan), Brandon Floyd, Tyler Ross Dover (Burgundi), all of Leesburg/Albany, GA. Grandchildren: Colby Chase Graham, Evie Leia Graham, Liam Quinn Graham, and Shiloh Avery Dover. Siblings: Bill Dover (Virginia) of Knoxville, TN; Anita Dawson (Ken), Karen Dover, Keith Dover (Sherie) all of Meridian, MS.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Children's Miracle Network, https://childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/donate/.
