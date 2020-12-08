Paul Gregory Davis was born on November 15, 1961 in Augusta, GA to the late Washington Davis and Katie Revell Davis. Survivors include his wife of over 38 years Leah Greene Davis of Snellville, GA, daughter Hayley Davis Lanier and her husband Sidney Allen Lanier of Seale, AL. Daughter Molly Davis Paul and her husband Robbie Brooks Paul of Auburn, AL. Sisters Barbara S. Roberts (Dink) Norman Park, Ga. Anne S. Jones (Walter) Doerun, Ga. Sister- in-law Sherry C. Davis (William) Dunlap, TN. 5 nieces and 1 nephew, and a large spiritual family.
In addition to his parents (Washington and Katie Davis) and parents in law (J.D and Earline Greene) Paul was proceeded in death by his only brother William O. Davis formerly of Dunlap, TN.
Paul was one of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 44 years. Those that knew Paul, know that his relationship with his Heavenly Father, Jehovah, always came first in his life.
His close family and friends will always remember his sense of humor and the love that he had for his three "girls".
