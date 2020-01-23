Albany, Ga.
Paul Eric Hall
Mr. Paul Eric Hall, 46, of Albany, went home to be with Jesus, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Bethel Holiness Church in Putney. Pastor Noah Phillips and Rev. William Phillips, Jr. will officiate with interment to follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery, in Sylvester.
Born November 3, 1973, in Albany, Mr. Hall worked in law enforcement for a number of years before his health declined. He suffered losing his sight, was on dialysis, lost one of his legs and was confined to a wheel chair, but he always smiled and made others laugh. He enjoyed fishing in his childhood days with his father and spending time with his son and buddy, "Jay" which was such a great joy in his life. Eric was a faithful member of Bethel Holiness Church of Putney and will be remembered as a loving husband, son, father, brother and friend.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Gayle Hall and his mother-in-law, Cora Lou Phillips.
Survivors include his wife, Sedida Phillips Hall; son, Joseph "Jay" Hall; father, Paul Edward Hall; sister, Heather Phillips; sister-in-law's Ashley and Tina; brother-in-law's, William Jr. and his wife, Jillian, James and his wife, Kayla, Dalton, James and Allen; special friends that were like brothers, Wyndall McGuire and his wife, Lisa and Cody Dyess and his wife Mary; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday evening at Bethel Holiness Church in Putney.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Leesburg, GA
(229) 814-1415
