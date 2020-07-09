Paul Jason Pulley, 41, of Albany, GA, died July 5, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Albert Mills will officiate. Social distancing will be required. Interment will follow in Providence Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Paul was a native of Albany, GA and was born in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital on July 10, 1978. He received his High School Diploma and was employed with the Winn-Dixie in Brooks Plaza for many years before being employed with Merry Acres as a Baker. Paul loved to restore and refinish furniture and enjoyed helping people. Survivors include his mother, Linda Hooks of Albany, GA, two sisters, Maybelle (Shane) Lane of Albany, GA and Jennifer (Jason) Perkins of OH, an uncle, Hubert Law and two aunts, Norma Hunter and Patricia Kimbrell all of Albany, GA and his nieces and nephews, Eric Register of Greenville, SC, Jessica (Mike) Doggett, Brianna Register and Isabella Lane all of Albany, GA, Katlyn Hoover of Pelham, GA, Tine Hoover of MI, Ryan Holton and Brantley Robinson of Albany. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 AM from 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Paul Pulley, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.