Paul Jason Pulley, 41, of Albany, GA, died July 5, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Albert Mills will officiate. Social distancing will be required. Interment will follow in Providence Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Paul was a native of Albany, GA and was born in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital on July 10, 1978. He received his High School Diploma and was employed with the Winn-Dixie in Brooks Plaza for many years before being employed with Merry Acres as a Baker. Paul loved to restore and refinish furniture and enjoyed helping people. Survivors include his mother, Linda Hooks of Albany, GA, two sisters, Maybelle (Shane) Lane of Albany, GA and Jennifer (Jason) Perkins of OH, an uncle, Hubert Law and two aunts, Norma Hunter and Patricia Kimbrell all of Albany, GA and his nieces and nephews, Eric Register of Greenville, SC, Jessica (Mike) Doggett, Brianna Register and Isabella Lane all of Albany, GA, Katlyn Hoover of Pelham, GA, Tine Hoover of MI, Ryan Holton and Brantley Robinson of Albany. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 AM from 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
