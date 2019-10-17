Paul Allison Jones, Jr., 97, of Albany, GA, died October 15, 2019 at his residence. A memorial service will be held Friday at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Josh Copron will officiate. The family will have a private Interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Jones was born in Jacksonville, FL October 8, 1922 to the late Paul Allison Jones, Sr. and John Clinton Jones and lived in Macon, GA until he was fifteen years old and his family moved to Albany, GA. He was a graduate of Albany High School class of 1940 and attended Georgia Tech. Mr. Jones owned the Texaco Service Station on the corner of Slappey Blvd. and Gillionville Road, was a Realtor with Albany Realty Company and owned and operated Albany Appraisal Service for sixty two years.
He attended Providence Church, was a former member and past president of the Albany Kiwanis Club, a member of the Sportsman Club and was an avid tennis player at the YMCA for fifty years. He also loved to fish and bird hunt (with all his Brittany's who were all named Jenny).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Frances "JuJu" Pace Jones, survivors include his daughters, Elaine Jones (Maury) Stead and Allison Jones (Gene) Kerley all of Marietta, GA, his grandchildren, Jason (Nancy) Myler of Albany, GA, Reece (Brandy) Stead of Roswell, GA, Paul (Leslee) Stead of Moody, AL, Pace (Maegan) Stead of Louisville, MS, Joseph Eugene (Erin) of Kennesaw, GA, Karrie Kerley Pratt of Peachtree City, GA, his great-grandchildren, Bryce Clenney, Mabry Myler, Payton Pratt, Gavin Pratt, Madeline Kerley, Dylan Kerley, Sawyer Stead, Austin Stead, Addie Stead, Anna Pace Stead, Emery Stead, Ellis Stead, Saylor Grace Stead and Judson Stead, his siblings, Edwin Clinton Jones of Cumming, GA and Barbara Nichols of Albany, GA and his beautiful dog, Jenny.
His family would like to honor his caregivers, Ozzie (Zollie) Armstrong, Ann Gulley, Jayne Massaro and Gloria Seay who took such great loving care of him and have become family.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Friday at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mr. Jones to the YMCA, 1701 Gillionville Road, Albany, GA, 31707.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.