Paul Michael "Mike" Irvin, 77, of Albany, GA passed away Friday, January 21, 2022 at The Phoenix of Albany. A public graveside funeral service will be conducted Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Irvin Family Farm, 4434 GA Hwy 200, Newton, GA 39870, in Baker County. Rev. Malcolm Parker will officiate. A private family interment will be held Monday at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Irvin was born in Albany, GA on December 5, 1944 to the late Rev. Paul H. Irvin and Alice Eloise Irvin. He was raised in Baker County, GA and graduated from Baker County High School. He attended Georgia Southwestern College and joined the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Irvin moved to Albany, GA in the early 70's and was employed with the Atlantic Coastline Railroad, the State Agricultural Inspection Service and was employed with the Marine Corps Logistics Base for over thirty years. He was a member of Albany First Free Will Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, watching his children and grandchildren in their sporting events, the Atlanta Braves, and spending time with this friends, family and beloved wife of fifty-one years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Williford Irvin.
Survivors include his son, Chris (Julie) Irvin and his daughter, Leigh (David) Hall all of Albany, GA, five grandchildren, Bailey Irvin, Holden Irvin, Maggie Irvin, Jed Hall, and Jack Hall.
Due to covid concerns, the family will not be receiving friends at their residences.
Those desiring may make memorial donations in memory of Mr. Irvin to Alzheimer's Outreach Center 229 North Jackson Street, Albany, GA 31701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.