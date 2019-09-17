Paul Miller
Leesburg, GA
Paul A. Miller
Mr. Paul Miller, 93, of Leesburg, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019.
A visitation will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 in Andersonville National Cemetery.
Mr. Miller was born July 19, 1926 in Smackover, AR to the late James and Irma Miller. He proudly served our country in the United States Army where he retired in 1965 after 22 years of service. He later went to work Civil Service and retired from the Marine Corps Logistics Base in 1988. He was a member of the VFW, Moose lodge, AMVETS, and a member of the Masonic Lodge. In his free time, he enjoyed ceramics, playing cards, and reading. A loving father and grandfather, he will be greatly missed by all.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Nona Louise Miller; daughter, Carolyn Ann Cohen; son, Dale Michael Miller; and 8 siblings.
He is survived by his children, James Sheppard (Marlene), Treva Elaine Campbell (Robert), Paula Jane Miller, Donna Wilson (Rex), Bruce Miller (Teresa); 13 grandchildren, and multiple great-grandchildren.
The family will be at the home of Mr. Miller at 802 Armena Rd. Leesburg, GA 31763.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation at P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Leesburg, GA 31763
(229) 814-1415
www.josephwjonesfuneralhome.com

