Paula Childers

Paula McDaniel Childers
on 3/25/2020. Ms. Paula McDaniel Childers, 84 of Camilla Georgia passed away peacefully, Wednesday, March 25th at Pruitt Health -Sylvester. Funeral arrangements will be determined later through Reflection Cremation & Funeral Service in Tifton GA. Paula graduated from Mitchell County High School in 1954, she was a well-traveled Military spouse, worked for the Chamber of Commerce and Clerk of Court in Albany in 1964-1968. She moved to Orlando Florida in 1982 and retired from the City of Orlando - Transportation and Planning in 1999. She enjoyed painting, gardening, cooking and volunteering to help others in need. Survived by her sister, Sue VanMeter (Carl), of the Lester Community. Children: Richard Dingler, Robert Tomberlin, Tom Tomberlin, Pandora Roethele (Jack) and Stephanie Liljeros Suess (Jerry). Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Sister-in-Law's: Claudia McDaniel and L'Amiel Morrell McDaniel. Proceeded in death by her parents, J. Paul McDaniel and Katie Turner McDaniel followed by her siblings, Bob McDaniel, Terry McDaniel, Andrew McDaniel , Paul McDaniel Jr. baby brother Charlie McDaniel and sister-in-Law Bonnie McDaniel.

, GA

