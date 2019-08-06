Mrs. Pauline Gray Beall, 81, of Albany died Sunday Aug 4, 2019 at Wynfield Park Health and Rehab.
Her funeral service will be held Friday 3:00PM at Kimbrell-Stern with interment to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 2:00PM to 3:00PM at Kimbrell-Stern.
Born in Liverpool, England, Mrs. Beall was a Dance instructor at the Pink Slipper. She was also in the Albany Chorale. Mrs. Beall was an avid gardener, loved flowers, enjoyed the beach and had a real love for dogs.
She was preceded in death by a daughter Jane Husain.
Survivors include her children Karen Husain of Tallahassee, FL: Phillip Husain of Lee County; Michael Husain of Savannah, GA; David Husain of Massanutten, VA; Carol Husain of Washington, DC; a brother Reginal Gray of Salem, VA; her grandchildren Kristi Bratcher, Kyle Wilson, Kevin Wilson, Leila Husain, Joseph Husain, R.J. Swette, Phillip Husain, Chad Husain, Charlotte Donovan, Adeline Donovan; six great-grandchildren Madison Bratcher, Silver Bratcher, Keylon Swette, Malcolm Swette, Gracie Husain and Chandlin Husain.
