Pedro Rodriguez

Pedro Luis (Roscoe) Rodriguez, 69, of Leesburg, GA, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home with military honors. Dr. William E. "Butch" Knight will officiate.
Born in Puerto Rico, Mr. Rodriguez had resided in Leesburg, GA since 2013 moving there from Albany, GA. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the Marine Corps and was retired from Burlington Motor Carriers. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Albany and was preceded in death by his father, Frank Santiago, a brother, Stanley Castellano and a granddaughter, Madysen Fischer.
Pedro, also well known as Rod, loved to spend time with family and friends. He always had an open door policy with anyone he encountered. Receiving many nicknames in his life, Rod was also well known as "Pops" to all of his children, their friends and has continued on to his grandchildren. He had a deep love for life and having fun. Rod was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his buddies.
Karaoke was something he grew to love and thoroughly enjoyed doing. Family and friends loved listening to his unique voice and affectionately, he ended up with the name knew him by, "Roscoe". Not only could he sing, but he and his wife, Teddi loved to dance as well. Rod was also a member of the VFW Post # 2785 in Albany, GA.
Survivors include his wife, Theodora Lewis Rodriguez, Leesburg, GA, two sons, Robert Rodriguez (Melanie), Richmond Hills, GA, Brian Rodriguez, Leesburg, GA, a daughter, Christina Fischer (Martin), Leesburg, GA, his mother, Maria Rivera Santiagio, Miramar, FL, two brothers, Gil Rodriguez (Ruthie), Hercules, CA and Felix Castellano, Miramar, FL., grandchildren, Brooke Armstrong, Erich Fischer, John W. Dreschel, Olivia G. Higgins, Megan A. Rodriguez and Andrew T. Rodriguez.
The family will receive friends at Mathews Funeral Home following the services.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com
.Mathews funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
