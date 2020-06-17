Peggy Ann Bode, 81, of Leesburg, GA, died June 14, 2020 at Colquitt Regional Hospital. A visitation will be held Thursday June 18, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the residence of Kevin and Renee Casey, 124 Highland Oaks Drive, Albany, GA. Mrs. Bode was born in Fayetteville, AR, on November 21, 1938 to John and Elsie Bishop. She graduated from Fayetteville High School and attended College at Northeastern State University in Oklahoma. Mrs. Bode was employed with United States Postal Service and served her community as a relief postmaster for many years. After moving to Leesburg Ms. Bode was employed by the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office as a Court Bailiff before her retirement. She was a member of Thundering Springs Baptist Church and the Loyal Order of The Moose # 1285. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Boyce Bishop. Survivors include her sons, Kevin (Renee) Casey of Lee County, GA and Johnny B. (Robin) Ellis of Bristow, OK, a brother, Larry (Mona) Bishop of Vian, OK and four grandchildren, Matthew (Naveeda) Casey of Destin, FL, Kristal Casey (Trevor Duncan) of Owasso, OK, Jonathon Casey of Tulsa, OK and Madisson Casey of Albany, GA. Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mrs. Bode to Liberty House, P.O. Box 2046, Albany, GA, 31702. To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
