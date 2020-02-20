Peggy Ann Nason

Mrs. Peggy Ann Thursby Nason, 80, of Baconton, and formerly of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at her residence. A Visitation Service will be held on Thursday from 6:00-8:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Mrs. Nason was born on September 6, 1939 in Albany, Ga to the late Aster A. and Mary Corbett Thursby. She had lived in Albany for most of her life before moving to Baconton. Mrs. Nason married the love of her life, Wendel "Shorty" Nason, on January 13, 1956. She invested her life in raising her family whom she loved. Mrs. Nason had many joys in life but her greatest joy was her family who will miss her dearly.
Survivors include her children, Wendel Nason, Jr. of Albany, Patricia King (Mark) of Doerun, and Scott Nason (Andrea) of Albany; grandchildren, Erika Lopez (Zabel), Kayla Tzun (Cristino, Jr.), Chris King and Kevin King; a sister, Frances "Bootsy" Hatcher (Joe) and a number of great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nason was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wendel "Shorty" Nason, Sr.; a daughter, Lisa Nason Stegamiller and a sister, Barbara Crews.
Flowers are welcomed but for those desiring, donations may be made in her memory to Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31721.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
