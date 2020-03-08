Peggy Ann Swift

Peggy Ann Johnson Swift, 83, of Albany, GA, died March 6, 2020 at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, GA. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. David Cromie and Rev. Paul Wilkes officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Mrs. Swift was born in New Castle, IN on November 6, 1936 to the late Allen and Helen Johnson. She had lived in Albany, GA for the past forty years moving from New Castle, IN. Mrs. Swift was a retired bus driver from the Dougherty County School System and was a member of Faith Baptist Church and the Lydia Sunday School Class. She was preceded in death by her siblings, John Johnson, Mary Johnson and Fred Johnson.
Survivors include her husband, Edgar J. Swift of Albany, GA, her children, Jeff A. (Sherry) Swift of Leesburg, GA, Judy S. (Ryan) Dunnagan of Brunswick, GA and Janice S. (John) Eudy of Leesburg, GA, her grandchildren, Jennifer (Blake) Castleberry of Leesburg, GA, Amanda (Jerrid) Procter of Jacksonville, NC, Lauren (Joseph) Moody of Brunswick, GA, Lindsey (Andrew) Fralish of Fountain, CO, Clint (Jordan) Eudy of Leesburg, GA and Alana (Blake) Bobe of Albany, GA, her great-grandchildren, Mathew Land, Sarah Land, Kylee Castleberry, Harper Castleberry, Hailey Procter, Emmalee Procter, Ashley Procter, Lillee Procter, Blakely Bobe and Lilah Moody and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Johnson of Moreland, IN.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday, March 9, 2020 at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mrs. Swift to Faith Baptist Church, 1824 Oakridge Drive, Albany, GA, 31707 or to the Alzheimer's Association at alzheimers.org.
