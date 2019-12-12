Peggy Joan (Miller) Harrell, 79, of Leesburg, peacefully passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 in Leesburg. She was born on May 3, 1940 in Arlington, GA.
Peggy was the oldest of three children born to Jimmy and Elizabeth Miller; sister Irma Clark (deceased) and brother Curtis Miller (deceased). She grew up in Arlington and lived there until she married Kenneth "Jack" Harrell of Colquitt, GA on June 22, 1958.
Peggy and Jack had five sons, George Edward, Robert Stephen (deceased), Tony Russell (wife Carol), Kenneth Floyd Jr, and Jonathan Mark (wife Paige) and four grandchildren, Kenneth Floyd III, Warren Blake, Nikki Juanice, and Jackson Rhett.
She and Jack settled in Leesburg after Jack's 20 plus years of military service.
Peggy was employed with the Lee County Board of Education as a school bus driver where she spent 20 plus years. She was the first female school bus driver in the county. She was also on the Board of Family and Children Services for 14 years.
Peggy loved being with her children and grandchildren. She was a huge baseball fan and loved the Braves.
Services celebrating her life will be conducted at 2:30 PM on Saturday, December 14, in the chapel of Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home in Leesburg. Pastor Chad Ellis will officiate. The family will visit with friends following the service at the funeral home.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Peggy Harrell , please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.