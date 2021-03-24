Peggy Lee McConnell, 72, of Terrell County, GA, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Graveside funeral services will be held Monday, March 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in Alma, GA. Mr. Earl Tillman will officiate.
Peggy was born in Zwolle, LA on September 6, 1948 to Frederick C. and Naomi Sanderson Tillman. She grew up in Albany, GA, graduated from Dougherty High School and attended Albany Vocational School. Peggy had lived in Terrell County, GA most of her adult life and was employed by Reeves Construction Company.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry E. McConnell, Dawson, GA, sister Ann Miller, Lee County, GA, brother, Dr. Rick Tillman and wife Sally, Bowden, GA, two nephews, Richard Miller, Hawkinsville, GA, Walter Tillman, Bowden, GA, and two nieces, Beth Acker and husband Price, and Sara Claudia Tillman all of Carrolton, GA.
Those desiring may make memorial donations to the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3343 Beulah Baptist Church Road, Alma, GA, 31510.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.