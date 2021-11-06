Peggy Louise BranchLeesburg, GAPeggy Louise Branch, 74, of Leesburg, GA died 11/6/2021 in Leesburg, GA, Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- Discrimination of any kind can lead to much higher risk of mental and behavioral issues for young people, study finds
- Lawsuit filed against Travis Scott, Live Nation and others following Astroworld Festival tragedy
- Wang Yaping becomes first Chinese woman to complete spacewalk
- ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’: A Blackout Brings the Truth to Light (RECAP)
Cleaning
Martha Rhodes Cleaning is adding new clients. In Business…
Food
New crop PECANS now ready. Shelled and in-shell. Cobb's 2…
Other
FOR SALE: Dryers, $125 & $150, Stoves, Office desk $5…
Most Popular
Articles
- Judge says 'there appears to be intentional discrimination' in Arbery jury selection, but allows trial to move forward with 1 Black juror
- Georgia Senate race now a tossup, according to UVA Crystal Ball
- Albany gunshot victim dies at scene of crash
- Albany State University football player killed after being hit by transit bus
- Deerfield-Windsor, other Region 1-A Private schools leaving GHSA for GISA
- Family at forefront of Lee County grad Buster Posey's MLB retirement decision
- CARLTON FLETCHER: Lee County, others rake in tax dollars Albany left on the table
- Albany Commission looks to put more teeth in dangerous dog ordinance
- Georgia High School Association's reclassification has Monroe, Dougherty dropping to AAA
- Langstaff to return; Johnson wins Ward II seat; Gaines, Fletcher set for Ward III runoff
Images
Videos
Collections
- GET OUT THERE: Five things to do this weekend in the Albany area – Nov. 5-7
- PHOTOS: Albany Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates area businesses, nonprofits
- PHOTOS: Voters in three Albany City Commission races go to the polls
- PHOTOS: Albany State University football vs. Morehouse College
- PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves World Series Parade
- Interior design trends from the 1920s to today
- PHOTOS: Dougherty boys and girls basketball
- PHOTOS: Demolition of Carmike Theater in Albany
- ON THE MARKET: Northwest Albany home will brighten your life with ceiling to floor windows
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Nov. 1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.