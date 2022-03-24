...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS WEEKEND IN PARTS OF SOUTH GEORGIA...
The weather this weekend will be dry and breezy, with full
afternoon sunshine. On Saturday afternoon, minimum Relative
Humidity will dry out into the 20 to 25 percent range, and wind
gusts will peak in the 25 to 30 mph range.
In addition, it has been about one week now since the last wetting
rain of one-quarter inch or more along and north of a line from
Camilla to Tifton to Ocilla. The lack of wetting rainfall in
recent days and the critical fire weather conditions this weekend
will elevate the burning environment.
Please consider delaying back yard burns this weekend.
Peggy Malpas Davis went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday March 21st after fighting a very brave and lengthy battle with Dementia and other health conditions. She handled Dementia with grace, strength and a great sense of humor. There will be a celebration of Life Service at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends Sunday beginning at 2:00 pm in the Church Parlor.
Mrs. Davis was born on August 13, 1936, to Merlin and Inell Mims Malpas in Adel, GA. She attended Nursing school at Saint Luke's Hospital, now the Mayo Clinic, in Jacksonville, Florida. Soon after graduation, she married her husband of 64 years, Shelly Davis.
She had a heart for service that included her nursing career and her involvement in her church and community. As a member of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, she served as a Sunday school teacher, volunteered in the Whiz Kids outreach program, actively participated in and served in the UMW, and, along with her husband, was a committed member of the Key Sunday School class. She also enjoyed weekly cards with several wonderful church friends for years.
She loved viewing her flowers as well as the many species of birds her feeders would attract.
She was a master crafter and a great seamstress, gardener and decorator. She enjoyed creating beautiful things including seasonal arrangements for family and friends and hundreds of other creative crafts.
She loved her Lord, her family, and her friends, and made a lasting impact on the lives of many.
The family sends special thanks to the Intrepid Home Health team who cared for her and shared her warmth and sense of humor and to her beloved caregivers, Sheila Rivers, Nettie Worthy and Louise Byrd who cared for her with love.
She is survived by her husband Shelly, her daughter Debbie, her son Neil and her grandchildren, Peyton, Carson and Hunter Davis. Her beloved son Doug predeceased her.
Those who desire may make donations in Peggy's memory to The Alzheimer's Outreach Center, 229 N. Jackson St, Albany, GA, 31701 or to Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Rd., Albany, GA 31707.
When compared to millennials—who largely entered the workforce in the wake of the Great Recession—Gen Zers face a much different job market and set of economic conditions. Wages are increasing rapidly, and businesses are struggling to find and retain workers. Taken together, these conditions… Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.