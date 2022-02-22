...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT
CST/ TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama and southwest and south central
Georgia.
* WHEN...from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
Penny Jewel Vinson McCullough, 54, of Baconton died Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
Graveside funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 25 at Clements Bridge Cemetery. Rev. Wayne Smith will officiate.
Born April 30, 1967 in Escondido, CA, Mrs. McCullough was the daughter of the late Henry David Vinson, Sr. and Dorothy Fristad Vinson. She was married to the late Johnny Roy McCullough, Jr. and was also preceded in death by brother, Henry David Vinson, Jr. Mrs. McCullough was a nurse practitioner and a member of Cool Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Bryant Evans of Statesboro; two step-daughters, Courtny McCullough and Chaelynn McCullough; two brothers, Lester Floyd Vinson of Worth Co and Andrew Dale Vinson (Archie) of Baconton; one sister, Pamela Shelly (Randy) of Worth Co.; numerous nieces and nephews, including Beth Lee and Justin Vinson.
Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, February 24 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
