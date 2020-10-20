Perry Lee Gilbert

Mr. Perry "Pete" Lee Gilbert, 83, of Albany, Georgia departed this life Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Riverside/Oakview Cemetery, 200 Cotton Ave, Albany, Georgia.
The Celebration of Life services for Mr. Perry "Pete" Gilbert will be "live streamed" on the Meadows Facebook page. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family prefer donations to be made payable to Margaret Jo Hoggs Alzheimer's Outreach Center 229 North Jackson Street, Albany, Georgia. Southwest Georgia Council on Aging or Phoebe Foundation On the behalf of Phoebe Hospice at https://www.supportphoebe.org/phoebe-foundation/ways-to-give/programs/give_hospice
