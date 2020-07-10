Pfc. Marcarious Keon Price, 18, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. His graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Reverend Dr. Marvin Brown will officiate. Pfc. Price's precious memories is left to be cherished by his loving mother and stepfather, Kimberly and Kelvin Sims; his father and stepmother, Marquite and Yvette Price; brother, Kadarius Bee; sister, Temperance Price; grandparents, Ruth Bee, Jessie Me Rogers, Hayward (Martha) Crawford, and Andrew Jenkins; aunts, Dhana (Rory) Kimble, Genevieve Bee, Omie Price, and Betty General; uncles, Edward (Faye) Bee, Brandon (Cheryl) Bee, Mactavious Rogers, and Controlis Price; a host of great aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends, including Jericho Peters, Brandon Melton, Valerie Valdez, Gerard McDonald, and Dontavious Hall who loved him dearly.

