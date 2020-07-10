Pfc. Marcarious Keon Price, 18, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. His graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Reverend Dr. Marvin Brown will officiate. Pfc. Price's precious memories is left to be cherished by his loving mother and stepfather, Kimberly and Kelvin Sims; his father and stepmother, Marquite and Yvette Price; brother, Kadarius Bee; sister, Temperance Price; grandparents, Ruth Bee, Jessie Me Rogers, Hayward (Martha) Crawford, and Andrew Jenkins; aunts, Dhana (Rory) Kimble, Genevieve Bee, Omie Price, and Betty General; uncles, Edward (Faye) Bee, Brandon (Cheryl) Bee, Mactavious Rogers, and Controlis Price; a host of great aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends, including Jericho Peters, Brandon Melton, Valerie Valdez, Gerard McDonald, and Dontavious Hall who loved him dearly.

To plant a tree in memory of Marcarious Price as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.