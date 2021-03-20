Mr. Philip Dewayne Parker, Sr., 69, of Leesburg, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in the chapel of Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Matthew Schluckebier officiating. Following the funeral, Mr. Parker will be laid to rest at Floral Memory Gardens in Albany.
Born December 24, 1951, in Albany, Mr. Parker was the son of the late Hammett Albert Parker and Bobbie Irene Bachelor Parker. In his youth he loved baseball and after graduating from Albany High he proudly served our country in the United States Navy. Philip worked for several years at Lykes Meat Packaging in Albany and was an avid college football fan. He was a member of East Albany Church of God for over 30 years, loved going to church revivals and knew The Word of God well. His greatest love in life was God and his family.
In addition to his parents, Philip was preceded in death by his brother, Cy Parker.
Survivors include his son, Philip "Dewayne" Parker, Jr. of Leesburg; ex-wife and caregiver, Annette Hawkins of Leesburg; sisters, Sharon Wade and Randy of Warwick and Martha Graham and Reaphel of Eva, AL; grandson, Evan Philip-James Parker of Moore, S.C.; nieces, Lisa, Wendy, and Rhonda and nephew, Jeff.
Visitation will be held one hour before the funeral service at Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home.
The family will be at 119 Birchleaf Lane in Leesburg.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg has been given the honor to serve the Parker family.
