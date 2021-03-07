Mr. Philip Gary Malone, 69, of Worth County, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Ty Ty with Rev. Rodney Owens officiating. Following the services, Gary will be laid to rest in the Sumner Cemetery.
Born August 4, 1951, in Pensacola, FL, Mr. Malone was a loving family man who loved God and his family more than anything. Gary owned and operated Malone's Paint and Body and wrecker service for over thirty years. Following retirement in 2015, Gary could be found enjoying his time on his farm and taking care of his cows. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Ty Ty and was an avid Alabama Football fan. His grandchildren were extra special to him and he enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. He also loved his two dogs, Heidi and Annie.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Philip M. Malone.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years whom he adored, Brenda Cauley Malone of Ty Ty; children, Jason Malone and Alexis of Ty Ty and Mandy Foster and Sean of Adel; 4 grandchildren, Lexi, Gunner, Ansley and Sealey; sisters, Judy Skinner and Richard of Saraland, AL and Cindy Applewhite and Thomas of Prattville, AL.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Hall and Hall Funeral Home.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home has been given the honor to serve the Malone family.
