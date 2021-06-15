Philip Thomas. Smith, Sr., 79, of Shellman, GA passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, with his family at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in the Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery near Shellman with Rev. Morris Monkus and Rev. Joe Poitevint officiating.
Mr. Smith was born on November 30, 1941, in Wrightsville, GA the son of the late James and Beatrice Veal Smith. After graduating from Johnson County High School, he attended Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College in Tifton, GA and took correspondence Engineering Courses from GA Tech and Texas A&M. He was retired as an Engineering Consultant for the Oil Mill Industry. He was a member and Deacon of Rehoboth Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Terri Ann Smith, his parents and 2 sons-in-law, Sonny Nelson and Joe Cartwright. His grandsons, Jimmy Smith, Cory Cartwright, Jackson Smith, T. J. Smith, Ryan Martin and Josh Wilson will be serving as pallbearers.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Bentley Smith of Shellman, 2 daughters, Lisa (Sonny) Nelson of Leesburg and Sherri (Joe) Cartwright of Shellman, 2 sons, Max (Kim) Smith of Leesburg and Tom (Cyndi) Smith of Shellman, 2 sisters, Priscilla (Cecil) Ross and Sheron Shumans, a brother, Loran (Myrna) Smith, 3 granddaughters, Whitney (Josh) Wilson, Hillary (Ryan) Martin and Kaylie Smith and 9 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Lunsford Funeral Home in Cuthbert. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Phoebe Hospice at 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707 or the Rehoboth Cemetery Fund in care of Sam Bentley P. O. Box 291 Shellman, GA 39886.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
