Phillip A. Millerd, 59, (Col. USMC, Ret.) of Lee County, GA, died August 25, 2021 at Phoebe Putney North Campus. Funeral services will be held Monday at 10:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Albany. Bishop Ron Fields will officiate. Interment will follow in Andersonville National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Phillip was born on December 16, 1961 in Atlanta, GA to the late Frank and Barbara Millerd. He grew up in Acworth, GA and graduated from North Cobb High School. Phillip graduated from Mercer University and then joined the United States Marine Corps. During his career, he was deployed to Iraq and Djibouti, Africa and served over thirty years including the Reserves. While serving, Phillip received a Master Degree in Business Management and a Master Degree in Sports Management.
Phillip was currently employed as the Comptroller at the Marine Corps Logistic Base and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Albany, GA. He enjoyed Military History, writing poetry and serving the Lord.
Survivors include his wife, Tirzah L. Millerd, his children, Phillip A. (Kendra) Millerd, II, Alexa (Matt) Ruberson, Sebastian Millerd, Anastasia (Nick) Mattinson, Teancum Millerd, Lillian Millerd, Ariana Millerd and Mahonri Millerd, his siblings, Sheila (Hy) Hills, Sandy Wilhelm, Cathy (Craig) Willes, Frank Millerd, Rebecca DePrez, Naomi Claggett and Seth (Kelly) Millerd and his grandchildren, Evelynn, Graham, Gideon, Elyse, Edelweiss and Haven.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM Monday before the service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Phillip to The Nazarene Fund.org.
