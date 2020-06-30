DOERUN, GA.- Phillip Edward Ricks, 86, of Doerun, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. Graveside rites will be held 11:00AM Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Doerun with the Rev. David Williams officiating. Friends are welcome to attend but social distancing will be required. Casketbearers will be Jackie Johnson, Randy Johnson, Jackson Knutson, Jim Ruona, Lieutenant US Coast Guard, Joe Stodola, Jeremy Thompson 1st Sgt. First Class, US Army. Logan Stodola will serve as honorary casketbearer. Mr. Ricks was born in Worth County on October 13, 1933 and was the son of the late Mildred Goings Reeves and Abraham Lincoln Ricks. He was raised by his beloved maternal grandparents, Della and Charlie M. Goings of Worth County. He married Carolyn Griffis on October 15, 1955 and had three children, Julie Ricks Stripling and husband Terrell, Jennie Ricks McGeehan and husband John, and the late Tommy Edward Ricks. He was blessed with seven grandchildren, NaCole Stripling Knutson, Halee Stripling Wilkinson and husband Jared, Jeremy Wade Thompson and wife Elaina, Lindsey Stripling Ruona and husband Jim, Brandi Thompson Stodola and husband Joe, Chad Adam Ricks and the late Channing Britton "Britt" Ricks. He also had 11 great-grandchildren. Mr. Ricks was in the United States Navy (1951-1964) as an aircraft mechanic. He served on five aircraft carriers, four fighter squadrons and was deployed on the aircraft carrier the Independence during the Cuban Crisis. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
