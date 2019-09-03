Phillip F. Podowski, 87, of Albany, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Willson Hospice House.
His funeral service will be at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Albany, 145 Oakland Parkway, Leesburg, GA 31763, on Thursday, September 5, 2019 with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery with military honors. The Rev. Butch Knight and the Rev. Bruce English will officiate. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church prior to the funeral on Thursday beginning at 10:00 AM.
Mr. Podowski was born in Baltimore, MD. He came to Albany when he was discharged from the Marine Corps, got married, then moved to Maryland and Florida before moving back to Albany in 1977. Mr. Podowski was a United States Marine Corps veteran, serving in the Korean War. He retired from Civil Service at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany in 1993. He was a lifetime honorary member of the International Lions Club.
Mr. Podowski had a passion for service. He was a member of his church choir at First Baptist Church and was commonly requested to sing at various events and religious services within the community. He was involved with the prison ministry for over 20 years and taught Sunday school for many years to both childen and adults. He had a love of baseball where he coached little league teams and never missed watching the Atlanta Braves. He was an avid outdoorsman taking the opportunity to go fishing and hunting at every chance.
Mr. Podowski is survived by his wife: Mary Alice Ramsey Podowski, Albany; 3 sons: David Podowski (Shelly), Round Rock, TX, Michael Podowski (Jane), Cape Coral, FL, Mark Podowski (Shirley), Albany; 5 grandchildren: Laura Podowski (Reece), Round Rock, TX, Drew Podowski (Becca), San Antonio, TX, Chelsea Podowski (James), Adamstown, MD, Josh Williford, Albany, Wendy Williford, Albany; 8 great grandchildren: Lily Podowski, Round Rock, TX, Emma Podowski, San Antonio, TX, Stella Podowski, Adamstown, MD, Easton Williford, Naomi Williford, Jalyn Williford, all of Thomasville, GA, Makalah Smith, Sylvester, Hunter Powell, Albany; 1 sister: Rosalie Miller, Baltimore, MD.
Those desiring may send memorials to First Baptist Church, 145 Oakland Parkway, Leesburg, GA 31763, or to Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Ln., Albany, GA 31707.
You may sign an online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.
Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31707
(229) 883-4152
