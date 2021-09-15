Phillip M. "Phil" Anderson, 77, of Randolph County, GA, died September 14, 2021 at his residence. A memorial service will be held Saturday September 18, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Morgan City Cemetery. Pastor Chet Anderson will officiate. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm before the service at the Morgan Baptist Church.
Phil was born on March 23, 1944 in Douglas, GA to Martin and Ophelia Anderson. He moved to Albany, GA in 1955 and attended Albany High School. He met his wife, Camille in 1965 and they married in 1966. Phil was employed with Palmer Tire before starting his career with the Albany Fire Department in 1968. He retired with the rank of Captain in 1995.
Phil moved to Randolph County in 1985 and attended the Morgan Baptist Church. He was a member of the P.T. Schley Lodge # 229 F&AM in Dawson, GA and loved to fishing, hunting and woodworking. In addition to his parents and a brothers, Chester Anderson and Willis Anderson, and a sister, Celestine Ford, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Danielle Anderson.
Survivors include his wife, Camille Anderson of Randolph Co., GA, Phillip (Carla) Anderson of Randolph Co., GA, Jamey (Jennifer) Anderson of Senoia, GA and Joel Anderson of Morgan, GA, his grandchildren, Stephanie Akin of Randolph Co., GA, Mackenzie Anderson of Blakley, GA, Taylor Anderson and Dillion Rogers both of Senoia, GA and his great-grandchildren, Jonah Rogers and Emerie Rogers.
To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.