Phillip Glenn Pollock, 78, of Lester died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his residence in Lester.
Private graveside funeral services will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Chris Hall and Rev. Ricky Griner will officiate.
Born December 5, 1941 in Pelham, GA, Mr. Pollock was the son of the late Noah Judson Pollock and Erma Lee Pollock. He was married to the late Barbara Jean Hatcher Pollock. Mr. Pollock was a veteran of the United States Navy and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include three sons, Steven Pollock (Lyndel) of Jasper, Judson Pollock (Susan) of Lester, and Adam Pollock (Mandy) of McDonough; one brother, James Pollock (Virginia) of Pelham; three sisters, Sandra McCorkle of Lester, Lynda Adams of Pelham, and Mollie Aldridge of Thomasville; five grandchildren, Jacob Pollock (Tabathia), Caleb Pollock, Aaron Pollock, Drew Pollock, and Courtney Pollock; and one great grandchild, Cotton Pollock.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 775 Pleasant Grove Rd, Albany, GA 31705.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
