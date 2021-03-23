Phillips Joe Toole, 80, passed away March 23 after his battle with Alzheimer's.
A graveside Memory service will be held Saturday, 10:00 am at Crown Hill Cemetery with Rev. Steve Williams officiating.
Phil was born on December 02, 1940 to the parents of Joe and Hazel Toole. Upon graduating from the University of Georgia with a degree in civil engineering and marrying his high school sweetheart, Shirley Glenn, he began working for the Soil Conservation Service. Eventually returning to Albany to assume responsibilities of ownership of Glenn's Hardware. Upon closing of the hardware store, Phil worked and retired from P&G. With family and friends he was known to be able to fix anything from building a wooden john boat with Rick, to rebuilding a 1965 Volkswagen Beetle, to gluing together broken toys for grandchildren and repairing wrist watches. He is predeceased by his wife and parents.
Phil and his wife have three children: Elizabeth Tester (Randy), Daniel Toole (Jenifer), and Michael Toole (Charlene). He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Christopher Tester, Caitlin McFather (Caleb), Abby Toole, Nevan Toole, Christian Toole and Elijah Toole. Along with his children and grandchildren he leaves behind his sister-by-choice, Sue Glenn Peterson and numerous long-time friends and extended family including the Suen Family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Byne Memorial Baptist Church Living the Legacy.
