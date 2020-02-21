Mrs. Phyllis Dianne Thomas Alston, 79, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Salem African Methodist Episcopal Church in Bronwood, Georgia. Reverend Quincy Key will deliver the eulogy, and interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA.
Mrs. Alston leaves to cherish her precious memories: her devoted husband, Willie James Alston of Bronwood, GA; her daughter, Patricia (Jimmy Sr.) Alston Collins of Bronwood, GA; her son, Alvin (LaRhonda) Alston of Dublin, GA; her stepdaughter, Debra (Errol Sr.) Stewart of Jacksonville, FL; her sister, Mary (Reverend Lawrence) Green of Dawson, GA; her brother, Jessie (Ollie) Thomas of Albany, GA; her grandchildren, Antonio Alston and Brad Alston of Dublin, GA; Jimmy Collins II and Jeremy Collins of Bronwood, GA, Errol (Aline) Stewart, Jr., and Alaina (Kenneth) Stewart of Jacksonville, FL; seven grandchildren; her caregiver, Leisa Alexander of Bronwood, GA; and a host of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
