Albany, GA
Phyllis Reinhart Ruby
 Phyllis Reinhart Ruby, 75 of Albany died Friday, March 20, 2020 at her home.
The family will have a private funeral service.
A native of Tallahassee, Mrs. Ruby grew up in Thomasville. She moved to Albany in 1980 from Kansas after her late husband Ed Ruby, Sr. retired from the U. S. Army.
Survivors include children, Ed Ruby, Jr., Albany, Drew Ruby, Tallahassee, FL, grandchildren, Alexis Renee Ruby-Fugatt (Jordan), Even Ruby (Kelsey), Brittany Ruby, Breanna Ruby, Brinson Ruby, Kilee Ruby and a brother, Andy Reinhart.
