Leesburg, GA
Phyllis C. Winstead (Chipley)
Phyllis C. Winstead, 77, of Leesburg, GA died peacefully under Hospice care in Ellijay, GA on Jan 19, 2020.
A native of Carthage, MS, Mrs. Winstead graduated from Carthage High School in 1960 and attended Holmes Jr. College in Goodman, MS. She married Jack Winstead in Aug 1962. After moving to Leesburg, GA in 1972, she was employed by several manufacturing companies in the Leesburg, Albany area retiring from Moore Business Forms. Phyllis enjoyed camping and fishing with her husband, cooking, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Mrs. Winstead is preceded in death by her husband Talmadge Jack Winstead, parents Gilbert and Nettie Chipley, sister Virginia Barron, and brother Edward Chipley. Survivors include her daughter Donna Winstead Jones & Douglas Jones of Ellijay, GA, two grandchildren Lindsey Jones of Killeen, TX and Mark Jones of Adairsville, GA, sister Shirley E. Scrivner of Ellijay, GA, along with nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private service at a later date. Those desiring may make contributions in Mrs. Winstead's memory to the Lights of Love, Phoebe Foundation (website: https://www.supportphoebe.org/phoebe-foundation/events/lights-of-love)
Poole Funeral Home and Cremation Servic is in charge of arrangements.
