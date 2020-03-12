Playol Kayton Shippey, Jr., 67, of Edison, GA died Monday, March 9, 2020 at Willson Hospice House. Funeral services will be held graveside Friday, March 13, 2020 at 3:00 p m at Morgan Methodist Church Cemetery.
Born in Edison, GA, to the late Playol Kayton Shippey, Sr. and Geraldine Wilkerson Shippey, Kayton was a graduate of Calhoun Co. High School and received a bachelor's degree from Georgia Southwestern College. He was employed as an accountant with Phoebe Putney for thirty years and with the City of Albany for ten years until his illness. Kayton loved golf, boating, fishing and all outdoor activities. He and his wife were active in the Albany Tennis Association and he was a member of Edison United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Faircloth Shippey, Edison, GA, his son, Playol Kayton Shippey, III (Adrianne), Columbus, GA, stepson, Allen Smith, Thomasville, GA, stepdaughter, Melissa Hammock (Jason), Albany, GA, his brother, George Lovick Shippey (Glenda), Albany, GA, his grandchildren, Baden Shippey, Meryn Shippey, Declan Shippey, step-grandchildren, Jameson Smith, Jonathan Smith, and Josie Smith.
The family will receive friends at Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Playol Kayton Shippey, Jr. to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Ste. 800, Miami, FL 33131, or to The ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
