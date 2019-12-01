Mrs. Pong Im Hughes, 77, of Albany died Friday November 22, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in South Korea and came to U.S. in 1967. Mrs. Hughes moved to Albany in 1986 and that is when she opened up the store Wig City. She was a diligent worker, working at the store was her life. Mrs. Hughes was an avid Gardener and kept her house and yard emaculate.
Mrs. Hughes was preceded in death by her husband Wesley A. Hughes.
She is survived by her son Jimmy Hughes and his wife Sandy of Albany; four grandchildren Kristi Hughes, Lauren Hughes, Dalton Hughes and Griffin Hughes; four great-grandchildren Addie Brown, (New Born) Nora Brown, Owen Brown and Liam Brown; she has surviving brothers and sisters and several nieces and nephews in South Korea.
