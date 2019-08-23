Ms. Porchea Brechelle Jackson, 31 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, August 24, 2018, at 3:00PM at New Jerusalem Pentecostal Faith Ministry, Inc., 2117 South Madison Street. Bishop Jerry Cochran will officiate. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, 200 Cotton Avenue. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, August 23, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 2731 Moultrie Road.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813
