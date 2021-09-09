Priscilla Hamilton

Priscilla D. Holmes Boyce Hamilton of Lakeland, Florida, passed away on August 22, 2021.
Born in Albany, Georgia, on September 29, 1963.
Priscilla is survived by her devoted husband, Scott Hamilton of Lakeland, Florida; parents Nell Sizemore Holmes and Gerald Wayne Holmes, of Morgan, Georgia; her son Joshua Wayne Boyce, Lakeland, Florida; Jennifer Rae Boyce, Lakeland, Florida; Grandchild Kayden Nicolas Boyce, Lakeland, Florida; and siblings: Patricia McCrary (Ricky) Albany, GA; Ritchie Holmes (Patty) Morgan, GA; Kim Sebastian (Tony) Leesburg, GA; Tiffany Holmes Rowe, Charleston SC; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Richard and Evelyn Sizemore, Albany, Georgia; paternal grandparents Sylvester and Faye Holmes of Cuthbert, Georgia.
Priscilla worked with the Federal Reserve Bank while residing in Memphis, Tennessee. After moving back to Morgan, Georgia, Priscilla continued working in the banking industry. She had been a resident of Lakeland, Florida, for the last 20 years and enjoyed gardening and being with her family. Friends and family of Priscilla will remember her smile and her ability to make people laugh with her wit and humor. Priscilla loved her family dearly and she will be greatly missed but will not be forgotten.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later time. Priscilla will be laid to rest at the Morgan Cemetery.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Stacker reflects back on 9/11 and 20 ways life in the United States was changed by these terrorist attacks, using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers. Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.