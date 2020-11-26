Prophet John Arthur Sherman II, 42, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. His graveside service was held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Apostle Dr. Kevin D. Nick officiated. Albritten's Funeral Service was in charge of final arrangements.
Prophet Sherman leaves in God's loving care: his mother, Willie Belle Pickett (Sherman) of Lithonia, GA; caring aunts and uncles, Rushie Parker of Thomasville, GA, Strawdie Pickett of Albany, GA, and Judie Pickett, Ella Pickett, Mittie Allen (Charlie), Lucille Sherman, Willie D. Pickett, and Jimmie Pickett (Hattie), all of Dawson, GA; best friends, Comilla S. Burton and Lisa Stamper, both of Atlanta, GA, and Demetrius Brookins of Brooklyn, NY; and a host of sorrowing cousins and dear friends.
