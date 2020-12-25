Graveside services for Quen Rackley, 49, of Pelham will be held Monday, December 28, 2020 at 1:00PM at Pelham City Cemetery. Tyler Singleton and Blake Rackley will officiate. Pallbearers will be Chris Singleton, Bryan McKenzie, Todd McKenzie, Chet Anglin, and Patrick McNeil. Honorary pallbearers will be Wesley Palmer, Justin Mc Dowell, Bryce McDowell, Calvin Beasley, Jon Michael Rackley and Seth Cain. Born April 22, 1971 in Thomasville he was the son of Gerry and Beverly Beall Trevisol of Dublin who survives. Mr. Rackley passed away Friday, December 25, 2020 at Archbold Memorial Hospital. He was married for 20 years to Teresa Brim Rackley of Pelham who survives. He was a Manager of Continuous Improvement with Georgia Pacific. Survivors include his parents, wife, son, Jackson Rackley of Thomasville, Cody Godwin (Leea) of Pelham, grandson, Tucker Godwin of Pelham, Brother Blake Rackley (Elizabeth) of Athens; Mother-in-law, Nell Brim of Pelham, Sisters and brothers-in-law, Anne Davis (Mark) of Pelham, Jeannie Williams of Pelham and Robin Singleton (Chris) of Pelham and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Grady and Edith Beall and Dr. Roy and Janice Rackley, and father-in-law, Bernard Brim. In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made to Camp Braveheart or Stitches of Mitchell County 4380 Puppy Lane Camilla, GA 31730. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, December 27, 2020 from 3:00-5:00PM. Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham
