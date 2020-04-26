River Flood Warning from 2PM EDT SUN until 8AM EDT MON
Quina LaPaula Roberts
On Monday, April 6, 2020 God dispatched and angel from heaven to guide the spirit of Qunia LaPaula "Nia" Roberts, to heaven's gates. Graveside services were held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Crown Hill Cemetery in Albany, Georgia.
Qunia LaPaula Roberts was born on July 27, 1992, at Camp Lejuene Naval Hospital in Jacksonville, NC, to Paul Roberts and Melita Nichols Roberts. "Nia", as she was affectionately called attended middle school in Dougherty and Lee County, Georgia. She graduated with honors from Monroe Comprehensive High School in Albany, GA.
Qunia's surviving family members include her mother, Melita Nichols (previously Walker) of Leesburg, GA; her father and stepmother, Retired SSGT (USMC) Paul A. and Sho Roberts of Cypress, TX; her brother, Jonathan Walker, Jr., aka "Lil Jon" of Leesburg, GA; her maternal grandfather and Mema , Nathaniel and Josephine Nichols of Albany, GA; her uncle, Nathaniel Nichols, Jr., "Nate", Albany, GA; her special little cousin, Shaniya Nichols, Albany, GA; her aunts, Hattie Jean West of Opelousas, LA; Laura West of Sunset, LA; Evelyn Acheampong and Linda Charles, both of Houston, TX; her adopted godmothers, Lawanna F. Johnson, Albany, GA, and Annette Wilson Stephens, Albany, GA; adopted godsisters: Kenyata, LaShonte', Jalexus, Nikki, and Peachess; her best friend, Alexis Lopes- Austin; goddaughter, Kylie and a host of loving relatives and friends.
Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
