A graveside service for Quinnon "Lamar" Wynn of Cordele will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Sunnyside Cemetery. In accordance with COVID-19 requirements, face masks or face coverings are suggested and seating will be limited because of social distancing. The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. Lamar, 82, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his residence. He was the son of the late Julious Lamar Wynn and Rosa Shehee Wynn. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a member of Lake Blackshear Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. For several years, Lamar served as the Assistant Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 33 in Sylvester and was a 50 year member of the Shriners. More than anything else, he was a good husband, father, grandfather, and a fine Christian man. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lottie Wynn of Cordele; his children, Jason (Susan) Wynn of Winston Salem, NC, Jack Wynn of Albany; sister, Faye Law of Albany; and grandchildren, Madison Wynn and Jackson Wynn of Winston Salem, NC, and Austin Wynn and Ryan Wynn of Albany. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Paralyzed Veterans of America, or the charity of your choice would please the family. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services in Cordele. An online register book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- Mexico's former defense minister detained by US authorities at Los Angeles airport, official says
- Bryse Wilson out-duels Clayton Kershaw; Marcell Ozuna stars as Braves take 3-1 series lead
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- Security guard to face second-degree murder charge in Denver rally shooting, DA's office says
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Group releases Most Wanted Middle Georgia Fugitives list
- Feur de Lolly: A cheap, delicious meal using canned salmon
- Long lines wait to cast ballots in Albany
- Three injured as bullets fly in Albany neighborhoods, night spots
- Two dead, three wounded in Monday night shootings in Albany
- Lee County shuts down No. 1 Warner Robins in 27-7 victory
- MCLB Albany selected as one of five Tranche 1 sites for DOD initiative
- Poll shows Democrats Biden, Ossoff leading in Georgia
- Lee County begins search for retiring Bobby Watkins' replacement
- Recipe of the Week: How to make paella on the grill (with or without meat, seafood)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Quiet Lee County home features pool, huge closet in master bedroom
- 25 ways you could be saving money today
- ON THE MARKET: Albany home in golf course community on the Flint River features double boat dock
- PHOTOS: Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Oct. 13
- ON THE MARKET: Lakefront home in gated Albany community features hardwood floors, screened-in back porch
- PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Tennessee Football
- PHOTOS: Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Football
- ON THE MARKET: This historic Dawson home, built in 1900, highlights original architecture with modern comfort
- Podcasts to Listen To: Unspookable and the best Halloween podcasts for kids
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.