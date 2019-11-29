Rachel "Bobbi" Lane, 86, of Albany, GA, died Tuesday at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Sunday at 2:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Robert Greene will officiate. A private family interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Rebecca, GA.
Mrs. Lane was born in Wilson, NC on January 8, 1933 to the late S.R. and Mary Pearl Morgan. She grew up there and graduated from Charles L. Coon High School. While attending Warren A. Candler Hospital School of Nursing in 1955, she met William Kelvin Lane on a blind date. They married in 1956 and soon started their family. She lived in Rebecca, GA for a short time, then Augusta while Dr. Lane was attending Medical School.
After living in Spartanburg, SC, she moved to Ashburn, GA in 1961 and served as the Surgical Nurse for the medical practice. Mrs. Lane served in her profession as a Registered Nurse from 1955 until 1963, but she often said "Once a Nurse, always a Nurse". She and her family lived in Jacksonville, FL until she became a military wife during Vietnam and moved numerous times.
The Lane family moved to Albany, GA in 1971 where she settled in as a homemaker, wife and mother. She was a member of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church and The Charity League.
Mrs. Lane was preceded in death by a son, William Kelvin "Buddy" Lane, Jr., Survivors include her husband, Kelvin Lane, her children, John (Ivy) Lane, Ed (Lynn) Lane, Mark (Melodie) Lane and Gini Lane all of Albany, GA, her grandchildren, Matthew Lane, Morgan Lane, Lindsey Zevnik, Rachel Lane, Mary Brooks Cole, Chandler Lane, Sarah Lane, Mack Lane, Lane Fix and Kristen Hill.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Sunday at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mrs. Lane to Porterfield United Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Road, Albany, GA, 31707.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
www.mathewsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.