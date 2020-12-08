Ralph Edgar Hardy 77 of Dougherty formally of Jefferson, Ga passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. Visitation for Mr. Hardy will be Friday December 11th at Wimberly Funeral Home between the hours of 2-8pm. The Celebration of Life will be held at New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery Saturday December 12th at 1pm. Professional Service Entrusted to Wimberly Funeral Home.
Service information
2:00PM-8:00PM
325 Summitt St SE
Gainesville, GA 30501
1:00PM
787 New Salem Road
Jefferson, GA 30549
