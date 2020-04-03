Ralph W. Paustian, Sr., 86, of Albany, GA, died March 31, 2020 at Pruitt-Palmyra Healthcare. Private graveside funeral services will be held at Isabella Cemetery in Worth County, GA. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
Mr. Paustian was a native of New York, NY. After high school, he served in the United States Army and the United States Air Force for twelve years. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict.
While visiting friends, he met his wife, Shirley, in Plant City, FL and they were married May 2, 1956. After being stationed in Montana and Guam, he moved his family to Albany, GA, where he began employment with the Marine Corps Logistics Base as an electronics technician before retiring.
Mr. Paustian was a member of the Dougherty Lodge #591 F & AM. He was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason in the Valley of Albany and a member of the Hasan Shriners.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Grace Paustian, and his grandson, Joshua Veteto.
Survivors include his children, Frances (Alan) Johnson of Leesburg, GA, Vicky (Mark) Taylor of Montgomery, AL, Ralph (Anne) Paustian, Jr. of Lee County, GA, Terry (Rick) Mounsey of Richmond, VA, and Michael (Rea) Paustian of Albany, GA, fourteen grandchildren and six great-granchildren.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mr. Paustian to Shriner's Hospital for Children c/o Hasan Shriner's Transportation Fund, 1822 Palmyra Road, Albany, GA 31701.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
