Ralph Rosenberg passed away on March 6, 2021. He often stated that his mother and father had longevity of life and he intended to carry on that tradition which he most certainly did.
Ralph was buried in a private family service in the Rosenberg family lot at Oakview Cemetery.
Further public arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Ralph was born on October 15, 1931, the only child of the late Joseph and Regina Rosenberg. He attended the public schools in Albany, graduating from Albany High School in 1948 and furthered his education at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. Upon graduation from Vanderbilt in 1952, he enlisted in the U.S. Army as a private. After three years of military service with the Army Security Agency in Europe he was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant.
In 1955, after returning from military service, Ralph settled in Atlanta and remained there twelve years during which time he worked in real estate, stock brokerage, and finally retail with Rich's, Inc. It was during those years that he met and married Pearl Goldstein Garber. In later years, he loved to talk about how Atlanta was when he lived there. He often said Atlanta was a big "small" town without any expressways, tall buildings, few restaurants, hotels, or apartments. In 1967, when his youngest son Robert was six months old, the family moved to Albany where Ralph entered the family retail business, Rosenberg Brothers. He remained with Rosenberg's for 25 years until the firm closed in 1992. Since that time he remained active with several business ventures.
During his years with Rosenberg's, Ralph carried on the family tradition of becoming very involved with civic and community affairs. His many contributions to Albany included Treasurer and board member of the Albany Chamber of Commerce, board member of The Better Business Bureau, member of the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army, member of the Advisory Board, Chehaw Council Boy Scouts of America, Board of Trustees Albany Hebrew Congregation, member of both the downtown Albany and Albany Mall merchants associations. In addition, he served as a board member and Chairman of the Collection Bureau of South Georgia, CBV Collections of Valdosta and for a number of years, Chairman of the Board of the Albany Dougherty County Hospital Authority.
Survivors include his wife, Pearl, his children Suanne Mallenbaum and her husband Stephan of Scarsdale, New York, Richard Garber and his wife Sonya of Saint Helena, California, grandchildren Jacob Rosenberg, Zoelle Fox, and Aaron Mallenbaum, and great grandson Arey Fox.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity.
