Ralph Satterfield, 93, of Albany died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.
Born in Atlanta, he moved his family to Albany in 1954. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Albany, later ordained as a deacon at Sherwood Baptist Church and finally a member of Gillionville Baptist Church.
Mr. Satterfield sold and supervised commercial construction with Smithwick Construction and Hughes and Bickerstaff Construction and sold commercial real estate with Walden and Kirkland Realtors. After "retirement" he was a full-time, unpaid employee at his daughter's business, Albany Frameworks. His interests focused on his church, his family and he will be remembered as an avid woodworker and ingenious craftsman.
Survivors include his daughter, Nita Satterfield, Albany, brothers, Thurmond C. Satterfield, Colonial Heights, VA, David A. Satterfield and wife Betty, Gainesville, GA and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie Satterfield.
Mr. Satterfield's ashes will be buried next to his wife at Crown Hill Cemetery with plans for a memorial celebration of his life when circumstances allows.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Gillionville Baptist Church, 4614 Gillionville Rd, Albany, GA 31721.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.