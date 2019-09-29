Mrs. Ramsella Odom Cowles, 93 of Sylvester, died on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Pine Shadows Retirement Manor.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday September 29, 2019 at Banks Funeral Home Chapel, interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. The Rev. Steve Purnell and Rev. Donnie Duncan will officiate.
Mrs. Cowles was born on November 1, 1925 in Sylvester, Ga., to the late Clinton Ramsey and Vicey Rebecca Young Odom. She had lived in Worth County all of her life and was retired from the Civil Service with the Marine Corps Logistics' Base in the Supply Department. Mrs. Cowles enjoyed playing cards, reading, shopping and playing golf, but most importantly spending time with her friends and family. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sylvester, Senior Adult Class and Sunday School Class.
Survivors include her son, Charles C. Cowles (Elizabeth) of Sylvester; grandchildren, Christopher Cowles (Beth), Beth C. Thompson (Whit); great grandchildren, Harper Thompson, Ridley Thompson, Michael Cowles, and Rebecca Cowles; brothers, Dr. Ronald Jack Boyd (Shirley) of Sharpsburg, Ga., and George Alan Boyd (Freddie) of Moultrie.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cowles was preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. "Blackie" Cowles on June 30,1999; a daughter in 1954; sister, Ellie Will Sadler and a brother, Louie W. "Buddy" Odom.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Best Friend's Humane Society, 787 Ephesus Church Road Poulan, Ga. 31781, Telephone: (229) 776-7774
Please sign our online guest registry at www.banksfh.com.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
Sylvester, GA
229-776-2055
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.