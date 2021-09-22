Ramsey W. Proctor, 80, of Albany, GA, died September 22, 2021 at Phoebe North Medical Center. Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Ministry Center of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church. Rev. Chuck Knight will officiate.
Ramsey was born in Moultrie, GA and raised in Doerun, GA. He served in the United States Army and was call back to active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He moved to Albany, GA in 1961 and was employed with Merck Chemical Company for thirty-eight years retiring in 2000.
Ramsey was a member of the American Legion Post #30, he loved RAM pickup trucks, riding and fishing in ponds and at the St. Johns River. He also enjoyed watching his hummingbirds at home and spending time with his grandchildren. Ramsey attended Porterfield United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-nine years, Wanda Proctor of Albany, GA, two daughters, Sandy (Tim) Hanington of Albany, GA and Kelly English of Cartersville, GA, seven grandchildren, Jason (Sabrina) Joiner of Moultrie, GA, John Joiner of Albany, GA, Heather (Sy) Crumley of Ty Ty, GA, Jennifer (Matt) Moorman of Warner Robins, GA, Lee Davis of Thomasville, GA, Ramsey (Ilissa) English of Albany, GA and Peyton (Casey) English of Doerun, GA and eleven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm Saturday at Porterfield. Please social distance and obey CDC guidelines. Mask will be provided.
Those desiring may make memorials to Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Rd., Albany, GA, 31707.
