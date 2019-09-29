Randal Keith "Randy" Jackson, 64,of Baconton, GA, died September 27, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Chris Turner will officiate. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Randal, also known as "Shaky", was a native of Bainbridge,GA. He was born to the late James and Margaret Jackson on May 12, 1955. The family relocated to Lee County, GA in 1969. Randal attended Lee County High School. He married Angela Knight on April 24, 1981. Randal worked as a pecan farmer for many years, and later became a truck driver. He was employed with Willie D Pierce Trucking Co. Randal was a member of Lighthouse Ministries.
Survivors include his wife Angela K Jackson of Baconton, GA, a son, Brandon Jackson (Jenny) of Leesburg, GA, a daughter, Shannon Jackson Burgess of Baconton, GA, a brother, Jimmy Jackson (Amy) of Haleyville, AL, two sisters, Sherry Aubrey (Sabrina) of Columbia, TN and Debra Pollock (Billy), Albany, GA and five grandchildren, Grayson Moore, Landon Moore, Colton Jackson, Brooklyn Burgess, Connor Burgess. Pallbearers are Richard Grant, Ryan Stone, Wesley Hall, Mark Pollock, Tommy Medley, and Rich Crawford. Honorary pallbearers are Randy's Oxford and Willie B. Pierce Trucking co-workers.
Randal was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Kimberly "Nikki" Jackson, and his longtime companion, Little Bit.
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Randal to Lighthouse Ministries.
