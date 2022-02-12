Randall Donald Moree, 22, of Leesburg, GA passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Hope City United Church, Albany, GA at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Trent Corey and Rev. Johhny White will officiate. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery.
Born in Albany, GA, Randall had resided in Leesburg, GA all of his life. He attended Lee County High School and graduated in the 2019 graduating class. Randall was an electrician by trade and was to start to work with Safe Air Heating and Cooling on February 7, 2022. Farming was his passion and he loved his goats.
Randall's greatest love was his family and friends. He had a contagious smile that would light up any room and his biggest desire was to make everyone proud of him.
Though he is not here with us physically he will always be here. Randall left his mark on everyone who knew him and we know he is walking in the presence of our Lord and Savio
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willis and Nadine Askew, Donald Moree and Robert Dickinson.
Survivors include his parents, Tony and Tammy Moree and grandparents, Louise and Charles Womack all of Leesburg, GA.
Those desiring may make memorials to Hope City United Church in memory of Randall Donald Moree, 1501 Schley Avenue, Albany, GA, 31701.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Randall Moree as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.