Randall Hiram Elmore

Randall "Randy" H. Elmore, 48, of Mitchell County, died Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Hospital. Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Kimbrell-Stern. Visitation will be one hour before the service at 2:00 PM. Brother Doug Hall will officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Randy had a great love for the outdoors. He loved deer hunting, turkey hunting and fishing. He always said there was no greater peace than being in the woods listening to the sounds of wildlife as he was waiting for the big whitetail buck to appear or calling up the next big gobbler. Randy also worked in the poultry industry for 24 years. There was not much he did not know about growing the best chicken for Equity Group-Keystone Foods in Camilla,Ga. The farmers loved him and knew he enjoyed his job and knew his job well. Randy was a great father to his 13 year old daughter, Hanna, or as he had nicknamed her, Boogie. He is now hunting the best hunt and catching the best fish with a big smile on his face with no pain or suffering.
Survivors include his wife, Mandy Elmore, a daughter, Hanna Elmore, both from Mitchell County, a sister, Ruthie Mayhew (Wade), of Albany, a brother, Ricky Elmore (Leah) of Mitchell County, his father, Ray Elmore of Albany, 2 nephews, Rick Elmore, Jr. (Melissa) and Clint Brantley, 2 nieces, Amanda Lundy (Ray) and Dale Elmore as well as great nieces and nephews.
Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Elmore.
To share your thoughts with the Elmore family, you may visit our website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
